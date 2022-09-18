Semi-truck, car erupt into flames after fatal crash on I-17 near Flagstaff

Arizona DPS says the collision occurred Sunday afternoon on southbound Interstate 17.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona DPS is investigating a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a car that erupted into flames on Interstate 17 near Flagstaff on Sunday.

Officials say the crash happened southbound on I-17 near milepost 298 just south of State Route 179.

DPS says they are still in the process of body recovery from the wreck.

12News will provide an update when it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

I-17 SB just south of SR 179 (mp 298): A serious crash has been reported. Please be prepared to slow down or stop.#aztraffic #I17 pic.twitter.com/i1gKrV3ivW — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 18, 2022

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous