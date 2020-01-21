SEDONA, Ariz. — Police shot and killed a machete-wielding man in Sedona on Monday. 

The Arizona Department Public Safety said police responded to a call of a man with a machete around 1:30 p.m. at 55 Granite Castle. 

Three Sedona police officers were involved in the shooting that killed the 41-year-old suspect, police said. 

DPS said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The suspect's name has not yet been released pending next-of-kin notifications. 

No officers were injured. 

DPS is assisting Sedona police with the investigation.

