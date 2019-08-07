With its "perfect mix of adventure and relaxation" Sedona is one of the best small towns to visit, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Sedona ranked 4th on the list that included Telluride in Colorado, Jackson Hole in Wyoming and Lake Tahoe. The ranking was part of U.S. News & World Report 2019 best vacation destinations.

"Sedona is regularly described as one of America's most beautiful places," U.S. News & World Report writes. "Nowhere else will you find a landscape as dramatically colorful."

The ranking, according to U.S. News & World Report, is based on expert analysis and user opinions.

The high rank out of the top 25 towns with a population of fewer than 50,000 people is important to Sedona as it looks to pique visitors' interest beyond just a day or overnight trip, Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau President and CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff said in a release.

"National attention that stresses our beautiful environment and low-impact recreation aligns perfectly with our sustainability goals," she said

