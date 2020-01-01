SEDONA, Ariz. — It was a lovely day for a hot air balloon ride -- at least until Mother Nature stepped in.

A New Year's Day hot air balloon ride in Sedona was cut short Wednesday morning.

Sedona PD says a hot air balloon was forced to land in a neighborhood because of high winds. The pilot landed the balloon when the wind started to push them away from their path, police say.

There were 14 people visiting the area from Chicago in the balloon operated by Red Rock Balloons of Sedona.

Mountain Shadows Drive was closed for about 35 minutes while the balloon was packed up and its passengers were transported back to Red Rock Balloons.

No one was injured.

RELATED: One minor injury after aircraft carrying two crashes near Lake Havasu

MORE: Man honored for pulling pilot from burning plane crash

IN OTHER NEWS: Pilot's spilled coffee forces flight with 337 on board to divert