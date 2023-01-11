Dramatic photos show helicopter rescue of rock climber near Sedona

Sedona Fire carried out a helicopter rescue of a rock climber who had been stranded on an isolated spire. The striking photos shared show the rescue's challenge.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEDONA, Ariz. — Dramatic photos show the moment a rock climber was rescued from a spire near Schnebly Hill by Sedona Fire crews. The climber had to be airlifted after becoming stranded on the cliffs.

The department worked with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety to get the patient down off the steep peaks of the spire.

The photos show just how difficult it must have been to get up there, with no gentle slopes leading up to where the climber can be seen on the spire.

Sedona Fire shared the photos on Facebook, saying that the "complex incident" took numerous hours and resources to solve.

There was no word on the condition of the rock climber, but they were safely brought down off the spire.

Most of the Schnebly Hill Trail climb is moderately and steadily up the hill, according to the U.S. Forest Service, but the iconic rock spires are still open to climbers willing to brave the cliffs.

Hikers and rock climbers may not be facing extreme heat at this time of year, but it's always important to know your limits.

