Section of I-17 closed as vehicle fire ignites brush fire

Both directions of the busy interstate are closed near the townsite area of Bumble Bee due to the fire, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The northbound lanes of the interstate are closed at milepost 248 near Bumble Bee, ADOT said. Southbound lanes are closed at milepost 259 near Cordes Lakes.

Drivers were encouraged to either postpone travel or take alternate routes to the Phoenix area and other areas south, ADOT said.

There is no estimated time of reopening and no report on how many acres the fire has burned, ADOT said.