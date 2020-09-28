Sears Fire burning north of Cave Creek grows to 9,200 acres with zero containment

The Sears Fire had burned 9,200 acres since it first sparked on Friday afternoon. It has been zero percent contained.

PHOENIX — A wildfire burning just northeast of Cave Creek in the Tonto National Forest has rapidly grown to more than 9,000 acres with zero percent containment as of Sunday.

The Sears Fire had burned 9,200 acres since it first sparked on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters prevented the fire from damaging homes in the area, but are continuing to patrol and monitor the blaze.

Tonto National Forest officials said suppression efforts were focused on the northeast perimeter of the fire, south of Humboldt Mountain where the fire is most active.

Some powerlines in the area have been impacted by smoke, and others have been de-energized.

The fire first sparked near Forest Service Road 24 and the Sears Kay Ranch around 2:45 p.m. Friday.

It is burning in grass and brush. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were 12 engines, four hand crews, one air attack plane, one very large air tanker, two large air tankers, two single-engine air tankers and four helicopters working to put out the fire. More resources have been ordered.

Crews ordered a closure of the area on Saturday. The closure includes Bartlett Dam Road, Seven Springs Road, Horseshoe Lake, Bartlett Lake and Seven Springs recreation sites. It will remain in effect until further notice.

People are asked to avoid the area to allow suppression resources to travel safely to and throughout the incident.

Residents who are concerned should contact their local county sheriff’s office to sign up for alerts and emergency evacuation notifications.

You can find more information on the Sears Fire here.