Search underway for missing people after boat capsizes at Apache Lake

A search is underway for missing boaters at Apache Lake after a boat capsized Saturday night, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

MCSO has not yet confirmed how many people are missing or what caused the boat to capsize on Saturday night.

It's also unknown at this time how many people were on the boat to start with.

MCSO says more information will be available later today.

Apache Lake is located about 65 miles northeast of Phoenix.