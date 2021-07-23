Search underway for 4-year-old swept away by floodwaters in Pima

A family was riding in their suburban when it was overtaken by floodwaters from Cottonwood Wash Thursday night.

PIMA, Ariz. — The search is underway for a 4-year-old girl who was swept away by floodwaters in Cottonwood Wash on Thursday night, the Graham County Sheriff's Dispatch said.

Friday morning, several volunteers walked the area and used off-road vehicles to search the banks of the Gila River, The Gila Herald reported.

A family was riding in their suburban when it was overtaken by floodwaters from Cottonwood Wash Thursday night.

Rescuers were sent to the wash at about 9:22 p.m. and were able to save five of six occupants, but a 4-year-old girl, later identified as Maci, was swept away, The Gila Herald reported.

Search efforts went late into Thursday night and continued early Friday morning with volunteers on foot and using off-road vehicles, as well airplanes and helicopters.