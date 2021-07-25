Search team looking for 16-year-old swept away in Verde Valley wash

The teen was swept downstream in a wash around just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was swept away in a wash in Verde Valley near Cottonwood on Saturday.

Around 9:40 p.m., Verde Valley Fire and Cottonwood Fire and Police tried to contact the teen girl whose vehicle was stranded in the wash when she was swept downstream.

The teen was wearing blue shorts, a light blue shirt and white tennis shoes, officials said.

Crews are searching for the girl down river from Camino Real to the SR 260.

Any volunteers who want to help search are asked to check in at the D&K Motorsports on S. SR 260 Rte. before going to assist.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

