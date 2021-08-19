Search for missing Hungarian man focused at Grand Canyon

ARIZONA, USA — Authorities are asking the public to reach out to them with any information on a Hungarian man whose vehicle was found at Grand Canyon National Park.
The family of 45-year-old Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi reported him missing to Las Vegas police.
Authorities determined he recently traveled to the Grand Canyon as part of a larger trip to the U.S. Southwest. Rangers at the Grand Canyon located his vehicle parked at a visitor center on Aug. 9 with his belongings inside.
A park spokeswoman says ground and aerial searches have turned up no sign of him so far. Investigators say they believe the now-missing man arrived at the Grand Canyon's South Rim on July 19.
12 News on YouTube
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.