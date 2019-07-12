Editor's note: The above video is from a Dec. 6 newscast.

The search for a 6-year-old girl who went missing after a vehicle was swept up in a creek in Tonto Basin has stretched into a second week.

Willa Rawlings has been missing for eight days. She was one of nine family members in a military-style truck that became stuck on Nov. 29 while trying to cross Tonto Creek.

Austin Rawlings and Colby Rawlings, both 5, died in the incident. Authorities said Thursday that the search for Willa is a recovery effort.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that there were 60 crew members looking for Willa. Volunteers were also searching for the young girl.

Boats, six dog teams, drones, ground crews and divers were among the group searching between Bar X Crossing and the Beaver Dam.

Divers have been searching deeper areas under debris at the Beaver Dam and the levee at A Crossing.

The team is working hard before forecasted storms are expected to move through the area starting this evening through early next week.

