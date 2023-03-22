Search crews looking for missing elderly couple after truck found in flood waters near Payson

The couple left their home in Bear Flat for Payson. When they did not return, family members contacted the Gila County Sheriff’s Office to report the couple missing.

ARIZONA, USA — Rescue crews are searching for an elderly couple after their abandoned vehicle was found in flood waters near Payson Wednesday morning.

Tonto National Forest officials said the couple left their home in Bear Flat for Payson and when they did not return family members contacted the Gila County Sheriff's Office to report the couple missing.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 of a vehicle in Tonto Creek at the Bear Flat Crossing. Rescue crews eventually located the vehicle in the creek approximately 100 yards before the crossing.

Sheriff's officials said they are still searching for the vehicle's owners who are believed to be the couple who was traveling with a family pet.

Officials said search operations will continue but could be hampered by the ongoing weather conditions.

Bear Flat is located in the Valley of Tonto Creek, 18 miles east of Payson.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

