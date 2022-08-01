Mohave County search and rescue teams conduct multiple water rescues on Sunday

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office handled multiple calls for help from people who had driven into or gotten trapped on flooded roadways Sunday evening.

ARIZONA, USA — On Sunday evening, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office responded to several calls for help from drivers throughout the Golden Valley and north Kingman areas. The MCSO said they'd driven their vehicles into flooded roadways.

It's a good reminder; Turn Around – Don’t Drown.

Flooded roadways are dangerous, and a few minutes saved on travel time isn't worth risking your life, the lives of people in the vehicle with you, or the lives of first responders that attempt to help.

The MCSO shared a list and images of the vehicles that required rescue.

A jeep with two people near Chino Road and Bosque Road

An SUV with one person near Chino Road and Bosque Road

A sedan with four people on Chino Road near McNeal Road

A truck with one person on Shinarump near Agate Road

An SUV with four people near Kaibito Boulevard

The MCSO also noted that the truck had become stranded at the same location as a rescue the previous week where a woman had to hold to a sign to prevent being swept away.

Officials said that the second SUV had been fleeing a flooded homestead north of Kingman, and ended up surrounded by water on the roadway.

The area was so flooded that first responders had to walk roughly three miles to reach the family of four, said the MCSO.

The MCSO said that as search teams were responding to the different locations, they found several other vehicles that had "succumbed to the waterways."

The sheriff's office reminds the public that these flooded roadways are very dangerous, and those who survive them are very lucky.

Once again, Turn Around – Don’t Drown!

