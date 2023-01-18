Scottsdale-themed Monopoly game debuts in Arizona

The Scottsdale Edition includes representations of much-loved Scottsdale cultural sites, historic landmarks, and time-honored businesses.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Phoenician or Tom's Thumb Trailhead could potentially be up for sale soon -- not in the real world, but in the emblematic world that's made possible by one of America's favorite board games.

On Tuesday, Hasbro and Top Trumps USA debuted a new edition of Monopoly that takes place in the city of Scottsdale.

The Scottsdale Edition replaces the perennial board game’s famous Atlantic City squares (from Boardwalk to Park Place) with representations of much-loved Scottsdale cultural sites, historic landmarks, and time-honored businesses, alongside a customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards to ensure each detail of the game pays homage to the “The West’s Most Western Town.

“We consider the Scottsdale edition of MONOPOLY to be one of our best city editions of the game yet,” said Katie Hubbard of Top Trumps USA. “Not only did we incorporate feedback from the public on what essential businesses and landmarks should be included, but we have created stunning ‘only-in-Scottsdale’ visuals to accompany the board.”

The game is available in stores, including Barnes & Noble Scottsdale, Kactus Jock, Scottsdale Southwest, Southwestern Reflections, The Poisoned Pen, and online at Amazon and more.

Parker Brothers released its first version of the Monopoly game back in the 1930s, and it has since been redeveloped into countless editions.

Monopoly has previously created an Arizona edition of the game that included notable landmarks like the Colorado River, Hoover Dam, and Lake Powell.

Up to Speed