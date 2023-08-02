'Hateful, vile speech that has no place here': Scottsdale gallery owner caught on video insulting, mocking Native American dancers

Gilbert Ortega Jr. swore at the dancers, mocking them and insulting the Native Americans in the Navajo language.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Native American Gallery is under fire after a video caught him insulting indigenous dancers performing for CNN.



The dancers were conducting a performance in front of a Super Bowl LVII sign for ESPN's party in Scottsdale.



“When out of a store, out of Gilbert Ortega’s store, came Gilbert Ortega Jr., Cody Blackford said. “He started slandering and throwing out racist rhetoric views.”



The video shows Ortega Jr. mocking the dance, yelling "MAGA" country, insulting the performers in their native Navajo, and swearing at them.



“Hateful, vile speech that has no place here ever and has no place during the Super Bowl,” Blackford said.



12News could not reach Ortega Jr. for comment.



His store, Gilbert Ortega Gallery, was one of several originally owned by Ortega Jr.'s father. The business mainly sells authentic Native American art and jewelry.

A website associated with the galleries says they have conducted business for decades with a tradition of "love, respect, and passion."



“I think there is a love, respect, and passion for money for what is made of our people's culture, jewelry, and traditions,” Blackford said.



Scottsdale police said they are investigating the incident.

In a statement, the city said, "We are sad that this incident occurred and offer our full support to those who were targeted. The city condemns this individual's racist comments - they do not represent our community."



Wednesday morning, Ortega Jr. reportedly tried to apologize to the performers, bringing flowers and a peace pipe.



Blackford said the pipe was from South Dakota.

