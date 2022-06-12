'He'll get his karma': Valley crash victim reeling after suspect in cuts off ankle monitor and flees

Dede Machowski said she feels sorry for the driver responsible, who is now on the run after cutting off his ankle monitor, a condition of his release ahead of trial.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Twenty-nine months and 22 surgeries later, a Valley woman is forced to relive a shocking crash that almost took her life.

Dede Machowski said she feels sorry for the driver responsible, who is now on the run after cutting off his ankle monitor, a condition of his release ahead of trial.

She said it was right on the patio of DJ's Bar and Grill, where the suspect drove his SUV. The wreck literally crushed Dede, who still can't walk but is in amazingly good spirits.

"I definitely think it's insane. He should be in prison. I mean, my life has been on hold, and he's doing whatever he pleases so far until he gets caught, and it's frustrating. After two and a half years of recovery, another year wouldn't surprise me, but I hope it's not another year," she said.

She's undergone dozens of surgeries, sustained nine broken ribs, a shattered femur, busted tib/fib, and nearly ten staples in her head.

The 25-year-old was out celebrating her sister's birthday the night of the wreck. She was one of two victims of the crash back in June 2020. Scottsdale police arrested 53-year-old Hussain Al Lami at the time for aggravated assault.

"I just remember seeing headlights, and there was a parking spot open, thought he was going to park, and then I blacked out and woke up on the ground," she added.

Sky12 captured the wreckage, where you could see the black suburban smashed through the patio fence. What you can't see is Dede's body underneath it.

"They thought I was going to die. They called my mom and said they might have to amputate my leg, and it was a long procedure that first night. I lost a lot of blood, and they're surprised I'm still here, and so am I."

Dede is on the road to recovery but growing frustrated after she recently learned the latest on the driver. Al Lami has an extensive rap sheet, including kidnapping, endangerment, and assault. Now, there's a warrant out for his arrest after he cut his ankle monitor off while awaiting trial in the case.

"I feel like there's nothing I can do or say. I've already gotten over it, and I'm just focusing on my leg, and he'll get his karma for sure," she said.

The probation department was alerted when the ankle monitor was cut off. When and if the suspect is re-arrested, he'll face a class 4 felony in addition to his existing charges.

