Scientist claims woman in New York is 'functionally cured' of HIV, but there's a catch

Aunt Rita’s Foundation is preparing for their annual AIDS Walk Arizona and 5K Fun Run this weekend. Advocates hope to bring more focus on prevention and treatment.

PHOENIX — Scientists claim there are now three people "functionally" cured of HIV after a New York woman battling leukemia was found asymptomatic and healthy following an umbilical stem cell transplant earlier this week.

“That is an incredible breakthrough but there are still tons of advancements to be made before that cure is actually available to people," said Jimmy Thomason, Executive Director for the Aunt Rita's Foundation in Phoenix.

At 22 years old, Thomason was diagnosed HIV positive in 2005.

“It felt like a death sentence,” said Thomason. “I don’t remember the three days afterward.”

The shock and shame faded over time.

“It took time and over the course of a couple of years I finally realized, there are people living happy successful lives,” said Thomason. Nearly two decades later, he works for Aunt Rita’s Foundation.

HIV and AIDS in Arizona

According to the Arizona Department of Public Health's annual report, in 2020, 18,975 people were living with HIV/AIDS in Arizona. There were 696 new cases of HIV/AIDS which were lower than the year before.

“That’s the headline news," said Thomason. "Is that this is a manageable condition until more research is done. This is a very exciting moment but it’s also a moment where we need to focus on what we have now while the science is advancing on what’s next.”

The New York patient was HIV positive and also battling leukemia. She underwent the umbilical stem cell transplant four years ago and was in remission and able to go off of her HIV medication for just over a year. Researchers found she was asymptomatic for the virus.

But there is a catch. That type of stem cell transplant is toxic and even dangerous.

They have to essentially kill the immune system and then give them a new immune system in hopes that they don’t have HIV in there and it helps with their leukemia," said Dr. John Torres, Senior Medical Correspondent for NBC News.

Prevention and Treatment are available now

Thomason says there are preventable actions people can take now to protect themselves from HIV and AIDS.

“It’s still a long time coming for an actual cure and so the focus now should be on Prep which is one pill a day regime that prevents 99.6% chance for getting HIV," said Thomason. “Or we have an injection you can take every two months so you don’t have to worry about that one pill.”

For HIV-positive patients, there are now multiple one-day pills that allow patients to become undetectable and unable to pass the virus onto another person.

There is also easier testing that doe not involved a blood draw.

Thomason hopes one day to see a vaccine for HIV prevention similar to the COVID-19 vaccines.

“The vaccine would be much more exciting for me because that means we stop it in its tracks.”

Aunt Rita's Foundation AIDS Walk Arizona and 5K Fun Run

This weekend will be the AIDS Walk Arizona and 5K Fun Run, the largest gathering in Arizona to support people living with HIV and raise community awareness.

All proceeds benefit Aunt Rita’s Foundation’s 14 community partner agencies providing critical HIV services including testing, treatment, behavioral health, housing and prevention, among others.

Information and registration forms can be found at www.aidswalkaz.org.

Resources can also be found on Aunt Rita's website.

