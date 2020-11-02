Students in one school district in eastern Arizona are waking up to news that every kid hopes for: A snow day.

The Blue Ridge School District in Pinetop-Lakeside announced that school was cancelled on Tuesday due to "anticipated weather and road conditions during commute hours."

All student activities, including sports, are cancelled as well.

The Prescott Police Department said schools in the Prescott Unified School District in northern Arizona would be delayed by two hours on Tuesday, also due to weather.

