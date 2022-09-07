School crossing guard dies after hit by car in southern Arizona

A 70-year-old crossing guard died Tuesday after she was hit by a car last week in Yuma, police say.

YUMA, Ariz. — A school crossing guard died Tuesday after she was hit by a car last week in Yuma, police say.

Maria Cecilia Chavez, 70, was struck by a vehicle on the afternoon of Sept. 1 as she was working as a crossing guard near 8th Avenue and 24th Street. She was wearing a reflective vest at the time she was hit by a car driven by a 60-year-old woman, according to the Yuma Police Department.

No children were harmed in the collision.

Chavez was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital and succumbed to her injuries a few days later.

Police say the crash is still under investigation but neither speeding nor impairment appear to be contributing factors.

Yuma police encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

