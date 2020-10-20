School bus driver in Williams arrested after driving into ditch, injuring kids on board

Two of the injured children were transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center, the sheriff's office says.

WILLIAMS, Arizona — A school bus driver in Williams was taken into custody after driving a bus with 16 children on board off the road and into a ditch, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said.

Several kids on the bus received minor injuries and two were transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center to be evaluated.

Deputies arrested 65-year-old Charles Hoag for suspicion of being impaired at the time of the crash.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says the incident is under investigation.

The crash happened near Hoctor Road and Buena Vista Trail. The bus was not damaged.