Sawtooth Fire continues to burn, firefighters move toward containment

The Sawtooth Fire that ignited a week ago in the Superstition Wilderness is more than halfway contained, according to fire officials.

The fire burning that has reached 24,729 acres is 57 percent contained, fire officials said on Saturday.

The fire is northwest of Gold Canyon, burning near and partially within the site of the Woodbury Fire, which burned more than 100,000 acres in 2019.

The most active part of the fire is in steep, rocky terrain in the Weavers Needle area, firefighters said.

About 400 personnel are working to contain the fire.

Firefighters reported completing a perimeter around the fire and now are focusing on suppression.