The remnants of Tropical Storm Sergio are moving into Arizona, bringing with them the possibility of rain and thunderstorms to central Arizona for the second day in a row.

According to the National Weather Service, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms over southeast California early Saturday morning will transition to Arizona later in the day. Rain will begin trending down from west to east Saturday.

NWS says anywhere from a half inch to three quarters of inch of rain is possible today. The county is under a flash flood watch until 8 p.m. Saturday.

The latest system comes about a week and a half after Rosa dumped heavy rain across central Phoenix.

12 News Weather Watcher Christopher Cates sent this video in from Calderwood Butte in Peoria look south at the stormy skies.

2:50 p.m.

For the first time in recent memory, The Arizona State Fair is closing due to weather. Fair organizers announced the news on Twitter this afternoon. As of now, it will be back open tomorrow morning.

Thank you everyone for braving today's storm. For the first time in recent memory The Arizona State Fair is closing due to weather.



Forecast is sunny skies and a high of 75 tomorrow! Hope to see you back at the fair! pic.twitter.com/2rhswkbJ1E — Arizona State Fair (@azstatefair) October 13, 2018

2:42 p.m.

According to Flood Control District of Maricopa County, the South Mountain Park rain gauge has measured 3.07 inches.

👀South Mountain Park rain gauge has just gone over 3.00" for the day at 3.07"!!! #azwx keep track of totals here: https://t.co/k2pFKrrCKT pic.twitter.com/YcMOcVjEoB — FCDMC Flood Info (@FCDFloodInfo) October 13, 2018

2:04 p.m.

Showers continue to lift north and east through the Phoenix area. Showers will stick around through tonight.

150PM Showers continue to lift north and east through the Phoenix area. Gradual clearing of heaviest rain from the west next few hours, though threat remains for more through tonight. #azwx pic.twitter.com/YSezW9QM89 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 13, 2018

And up north, there are reports of patchy dense fog from Stoneman Lake to Munds Park along I-17, making driving difficult.

2:00 PM MST: Report of patchy dense fog from Stoneman Lake to Munds Park along Interstate-17. Wet roads and fog...drive with caution. #azwx — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) October 13, 2018

1:41 p.m.

Just a few minutes later and now the rain total is up to 1.32 inches, making it Phoenix's wettest October ever and the 10th wettest month ever.

As of 138PM, up to 1.32". This is now Phoenix's wettest October on record and the 10th wettest month ever. #azwx pic.twitter.com/eJjhjlKZEg — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 13, 2018

1:25 p.m.

Meanwhile north of the Valley, NWS issued a flood advisory until 4:15 p.m. from Sedona southwest to Spring Valley, including I-17 and SR 260.

125 PM MST: Flood Advisory until 415 PM from Sedona southwest to Spring Valley. This includes I-17 and SR 260. Water is impacting roadways in the area. Drive cautiously and slow down to avoid hydroplaning! #azwx pic.twitter.com/U5xQg6jCFX — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) October 13, 2018

1:10 p.m.

Today is up to 1.17 inches officially in Phoenix.

As of 1 PM, today is up to 1.17" officially in Phoenix. Sets a new daily record, now the 5th wettest Oct day on record, puts Oct 2018 at 2nd wettest October, and nearly in Top 10 wettest months ever. #azwx pic.twitter.com/I4dVTVUqmw — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 13, 2018

12:59 p.m.

Radar is showing storms creeping their way up north. If you plan to travel on I-17, I-40, Highway 87 or Lake Mary Road be prepared for wet and slippery road conditions.

At 12:20 PM MST: Radar showed showers and isolated thunderstorms spreading northward across Arizona. If you plan to travel on I-17, I-40, Highway 87 or Lake Mary Road be prepared for wet and slippery road conditions. Slow down. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Z3ZiajtU3A — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) October 13, 2018

12:37 p.m.

YIKES! There is flooding on Interstate 10 at 43rd Avenue in both directions. ADOT says motorists should exit well ahead of this area and use alternate routes.

Remember to take extra caution driving in a storm. Pull aside, stay alive. Turn around, don't drown.

12:04 p.m.

NWS has measured .97 inches of rain as of noon Saturday, breaking the daily recorded.

As of noon, 0.97" of rain officially measured at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. This break the daily record, makes this the 2nd wettest October on record, and even puts Oct 2018 as the 13th wettest month ever. #azwx pic.twitter.com/7zJkjsmwkV — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 13, 2018

11: 37 a.m.

A large cluster of moderate to heavy rain producing thunderstorms are moving northeast into portions of the Scottsdale and the East Valley. Beware of possible flooding in washes and low lying roads.

A large cluster of moderate to heavy rain producing t-storms are moving E/NE into portions of the #EastValley & #Scottsdale. Areas of greatest concern are highlighted in green. Normally dry washes may begin to flow as well as water ponding in low lying areas & on roadways. #azwx pic.twitter.com/3WDQkkPqZv — FCDMC Flood Info (@FCDFloodInfo) October 13, 2018

11:17 a.m.

The average rainfall across the Valley is .45 inches, NWS reports.

Average rainfall across Phoenix so far today is 0.45" and everyone has seen some rain. The Valley average total for Oct 2018 is now near 3". #azwx https://t.co/U0wzPxoCEM pic.twitter.com/fgkxYjERF0 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 13, 2018

10:59 a.m.

According to rainfall measured at Phoenix Sky Harbor, this month, on only the 13th day, has just become the second wettest October in the city's history. NWS says 3.46 inches of rain has been measured so far this month— including .33 inches recorded today.

When it comes to total precipitation during the month of October, Sky Harbor officially places in second place with a total of 3.35" of rain. #azwx pic.twitter.com/YyhULTo4Bd — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 13, 2018

10:27 a.m.

A flood advisory has been issued for most of the Valley and northeastern parts of the county until 1:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has Issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory. https://t.co/ubIRQfOZKu #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/GFhTaMh4e0 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 13, 2018

10: 15 a.m.

The whole Valley is getting some moderate to heavy showers right now.

1009 am: A lot of rain around the valley. Please make sure you drive safely and do not cross any flooded roadways. #azwx pic.twitter.com/OaRzbzJDPL — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 13, 2018

9:34 a.m.

NWS says 40 mph winds, strong thunderstorms and dim-sized hail from Wickenburg to Lake Pleasant to Surprise have triggered a significant weather advisory until 10:15 a.m.

8:41 a.m.

NWS says showers will continue to spread through the Valley into the afternoon.

841am update: Showers with embedded thunderstorms will continue to spread into the south-central deserts the rest of morning and into the afternoon. Stay alert and look out for flooded roadways. #azwx pic.twitter.com/7jFenTu2Tr — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 13, 2018

8:16 a.m.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph, lightning and dime-sized hail in west Maricopa County.

7:06 a.m.

NWS says rain and even hail is possible in western Arizona this morning. The cell is tracking east.

706 am: Heavy rain, small hail, brief gusty winds in western Arizona. Activity will continue to move east throughout the morning and afternoon. Stay alert! #azwx pic.twitter.com/02emXOglLQ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 13, 2018

