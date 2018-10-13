The remnants of Tropical Storm Sergio are moving into Arizona, bringing with them the possibility of rain and thunderstorms to central Arizona for the second day in a row.
According to the National Weather Service, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms over southeast California early Saturday morning will transition to Arizona later in the day. Rain will begin trending down from west to east Saturday.
NWS says anywhere from a half inch to three quarters of inch of rain is possible today. The county is under a flash flood watch until 8 p.m. Saturday.
The latest system comes about a week and a half after Rosa dumped heavy rain across central Phoenix.
12 News Weather Watcher Christopher Cates sent this video in from Calderwood Butte in Peoria look south at the stormy skies.
2:50 p.m.
For the first time in recent memory, The Arizona State Fair is closing due to weather. Fair organizers announced the news on Twitter this afternoon. As of now, it will be back open tomorrow morning.
2:42 p.m.
According to Flood Control District of Maricopa County, the South Mountain Park rain gauge has measured 3.07 inches.
2:04 p.m.
Showers continue to lift north and east through the Phoenix area. Showers will stick around through tonight.
And up north, there are reports of patchy dense fog from Stoneman Lake to Munds Park along I-17, making driving difficult.
1:41 p.m.
Just a few minutes later and now the rain total is up to 1.32 inches, making it Phoenix's wettest October ever and the 10th wettest month ever.
1:25 p.m.
Meanwhile north of the Valley, NWS issued a flood advisory until 4:15 p.m. from Sedona southwest to Spring Valley, including I-17 and SR 260.
1:10 p.m.
Today is up to 1.17 inches officially in Phoenix.
12:59 p.m.
Radar is showing storms creeping their way up north. If you plan to travel on I-17, I-40, Highway 87 or Lake Mary Road be prepared for wet and slippery road conditions.
12:37 p.m.
YIKES! There is flooding on Interstate 10 at 43rd Avenue in both directions. ADOT says motorists should exit well ahead of this area and use alternate routes.
Remember to take extra caution driving in a storm. Pull aside, stay alive. Turn around, don't drown.
12:04 p.m.
NWS has measured .97 inches of rain as of noon Saturday, breaking the daily recorded.
11: 37 a.m.
A large cluster of moderate to heavy rain producing thunderstorms are moving northeast into portions of the Scottsdale and the East Valley. Beware of possible flooding in washes and low lying roads.
11:17 a.m.
The average rainfall across the Valley is .45 inches, NWS reports.
10:59 a.m.
According to rainfall measured at Phoenix Sky Harbor, this month, on only the 13th day, has just become the second wettest October in the city's history. NWS says 3.46 inches of rain has been measured so far this month— including .33 inches recorded today.
10:27 a.m.
A flood advisory has been issued for most of the Valley and northeastern parts of the county until 1:30 p.m.
10: 15 a.m.
The whole Valley is getting some moderate to heavy showers right now.
9:34 a.m.
NWS says 40 mph winds, strong thunderstorms and dim-sized hail from Wickenburg to Lake Pleasant to Surprise have triggered a significant weather advisory until 10:15 a.m.
8:41 a.m.
NWS says showers will continue to spread through the Valley into the afternoon.
8:16 a.m.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph, lightning and dime-sized hail in west Maricopa County.
7:06 a.m.
NWS says rain and even hail is possible in western Arizona this morning. The cell is tracking east.