No license required! Saturday is Free Fishing Day in Arizona

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is inviting anglers to fish Arizona waters for free Saturday, June 4.

ARIZONA, USA — Get your fishing rods ready because on Saturday, June 4, Arizonans can fish for free in any public waters in the state.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said Arizona’s Free Fishing Day is celebrated as part of National Fishing and Boating Week. As an incentive, a fishing license is not required, officials say.

“Whether you’re a seasoned angler who wants to introduce a newcomer to the sport, or someone who’s always been interested but never took that next step, this is the perfect time to get outdoors and experience what fishing in Arizona is all about,” said Julie Carter, aquatic wildlife branch chief.



AZGFD says while a license is not needed Saturday, bag limits and other fishing regulations still apply and must be observed.

Children under 10 can fish for free all year long in Arizona, so this special fishing license exemption means that older kids and parents get a free pass for the day, as well.

Arizona fishing licenses start at just $37 for residents 18 and older. A combination hunt and fish license for youths (10-17) are $5.

For more information, visit the AZGFD website.

