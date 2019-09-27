A 10-year-old suffered minor injuries after they were struck by a float at a high school's homecoming parade in San Tan Valley.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said the child was at the Combs High School homecoming parade handing out candy to spectators when they were "run over."

The child was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.

It also wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was in custody in relation to the incident.

