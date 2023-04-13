Salt River Tubing has a new owner. Here's what we know

Tubing on the Salt River is an Arizona tradition millions of floaters have enjoyed for decades.

MESA, Ariz. — After 43 years, Salt River Tubing has a new owner.

Owners Henri and Lynda Breault announced Thursday that William Jinks took ownership of the company on March 30. In addition to the tubing company, Jinks owns JET Limousines, a transportation company near Sky Harbor.

"We have been Blessed 43 Years as 'Partners in Recreation' with the USDA Forest Service on the Lower Salt River in Tonto National Forest, Mesa Ranger District, Arizona! Our Mission Statement, 'To promote the Protection and Conservation of Natural Resources while Providing Reasonably Safe, Quality Recreational Opportunities and Public Bus Transportation,' is our Legacy in the Salt River’s Recreational Paradise as we say GOODBYE!" the couple said.

Tubing on the Salt River is an Arizona tradition millions of floaters have enjoyed for decades. The river is about 40 minutes from downtown Phoenix in Mesa, where visitors go mainly for tubing and views of wild horses.

Salt River Tubing has received four National Take Pride in America awards for the company’s conservation efforts in the Tonto National Forest.

They are located at 9200 North Bush Highway in Mesa and are open Saturday - Sunday: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. (7 days until September).

For more information, you can visit their website.

