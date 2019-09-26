People looking to get in one last relaxing float down the Salt River in the East Valley before the season ends are out of luck.

Salt River Tubing, the company that rents tubes and other equipment to people on the river, announced Wednesday that it is closed for the 2019 season.

The river experienced "historic and massive flooding" on Monday after the remnants of Hurricane Lorena swept through the Valley.

It was expected to be open through this weekend, as the closing weekend.

"Salt River Tubing always places SAFETY FIRST and tubing conditions this week are unsafe for the public," part of the news release read.

The company also thanked guests for the 2019 season and extended their "grateful appreciation."

The company is set to reopen in April or May 2020 for Floating Beach Blasts.

