Salt Fire burning nearly 3,000 acres in the Tonto National Forest

PAYSON, Ariz. — Recent lightning has caused multiple wildfires to spark up in the Tonto National Forest, including the Salt Fire, which is now burning nearly 3,000 acres, officials say.

The fire is located about two miles southeast of the Hwy 188/288 junction, east of Roosevelt and south of Willow.

The fire is currently burning 2,762 acres and is 0% contained.

Strong outflow winds Tuesday night from a passing thunderstorm pushed the fire west toward Hwy 188, which forced the closure of Hwy 188 from Copper Cities Road (mile marker 225) to mile marker 231. A portion of State Route 288 was also closed, from the Hwy 188 junction to Forest Road 465 (mile marker 262).

Resources assigned to the Salt Fire include 8 engines, one hotshot crew, one water tender, one ambulance and an air attack plane. Additional resources are on order, officials say.