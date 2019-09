GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Health Services is investigating a suspected salmonella outbreak at the Perryville Arizona Department of Corrections facility in Goodyear.

The ADHS says it has identified five cases.

ADHS said it's tested 69 environmental samples but all came back negative for salmonella.

The investigation into the outbreak is ongoing. The health department is working with the Arizona Department of Corrections to prevent the spread of the disease.