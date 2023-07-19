Safford police shoot man who allegedly threatened utility worker

The Safford Police Department said officers responded Tuesday morning to reports of a fight and found a man armed with a gun.

SAFFORD, Ariz. — A man was shot by Safford police Tuesday after he allegedly threatened a local utility worker.

The Safford Police Department said officers responded to reports of a fight and found Douglas Von Raam allegedly armed with a gun. The man did not comply with requests to drop the firearm, police said.

Van Raam allegedly pointed the gun at one of the officers, resulting in two other officers shooting the suspect. He was taken to the hospital and is undergoing treatment, police said.

It was later learned that Van Raam had allegedly threatened a city utilities worker, police said. The Arizona Department of Public Safety was called in to investigate the incident.

