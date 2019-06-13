SAFFORD, Ariz. — School officials and police are investigating after cell phone video surfaced of Safford High School football players beating one of their teammates.

In the video clip, a group of boys surrounds another boy lying on the floor, and they repeatedly punch him as they laugh.

Safford Unified School District said in a statement SHS was made aware of the video last Monday.

The district said school officials and Pinetop-Lakeside police are investigating the "inappropriate behavior demonstrated by some of our Safford High School Football Team." The investigation is ongoing.

SUSD did not give further details about when or where the video was taken.

Here is the full statement from the Safford Unified School District sent to 12 News on Wednesday:

"Safford High School was made aware of a video at the end of the week of June 3rd, 2019. This video was a clip of some inappropriate behavior demonstrated by some of our Safford High School football team. SHS staff immediately started to investigate in conjunction with Pinetop/Lakeside Police. The investigation is still ongoing and we are taking this matter seriously. As always, the safety of our students is our number one concern."

FACT IS: List of resources for people struggling with depression, suicide, bullying and more