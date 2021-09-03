Ruling finds sweeping right to enforce accountability laws

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has revived a lawsuit challenging a decision by the Cochise County Board of Supervisors to appoint one of its members to fill a judicial vacancy.
The state high court ruled Thursday that Arizonans have a sweeping right to go to court to enforce so-called public accountability laws.
The decision overturns a lower court’s dismissal of a man’s 2020 lawsuit that contended the board violated open meeting and conflict of interest laws when it voted to appoint then-Supervisor Patrick Call as a justice of the peace.
The case now returns to Superior Court for further proceedings.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.