'We are forever grateful for all the memories!': Rosie McCaffrey's Irish Pub in Phoenix is closing after 20 years

For the last 20 years, Rosie McCaffrey's Irish Pub near 10th Street and Camelback Road has been the place to go for good beer, Irish food, and live music.

PHOENIX — A beloved Irish pub in the heart of Phoenix will serve its last Guinness this weekend.

Owner Seamus McCaffrey announced the pub's closure on Facebook Monday.

McCaffrey opened the first Irish pub in Phoenix, The Dubliner, near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road almost 40 years ago.

Rosie McCaffrey's opened 20 years later near 10th Street and Camelback Road.

McCaffrey said he'd worked hard to help expand the local Irish community, bring Guinness on draught to Arizona, and ultimately bring a little piece of home to the desert.

"On behalf of myself and my family, we would like to thank all the great Rosie's staff, bands, and distributors we've had over the years. We also want to give a big thank you to all the loyal customers for making it possible to own this establishment. It has been such a joy and privilege to serve my community throughout the years through the charity work that I've been involved in. Owning this pub and your patronage has made it all possible. Again, I would like to thank you, all the patrons, for your fine support. We are forever grateful for all the memories!" McCaffrey said.

McCaffrey said the pub's final weekend is Friday and Saturday, September 23 and 24.

