Editor's Note: The above video details a previous update from Wednesday when officials said the fire was 15% contained.

The Woodbury Fire is now 41% contained, according to officials.

The fire started on June 8 and remained zero percent contained for nearly two weeks.

The fire is now burning 50,494 acres in the Tonto National Forest five miles northwest of Superior. Officials said there's 877 personnel now working to combat the flames.

Firefighters said Wednesday night the fire is well established in Campaign Creek and fire behavior will increase with the low humidity, increased winds and warm weather. Fire officials said this will lead to fast movement from the fire to the northeast.

Forest officials have closed the Superstition Wilderness and adjacent forest.

Residents of the Roosevelt and Roosevelt Lake area received an evacuation alert Thursday afternoon asking them to leave the area immediately. A temporary shelter for residents and small pets has been set up at Lee Kornegay School.

Officials said livestock can be sheltered at the Gila County Fairgrounds. officials said residents who are not able to evacuate livestock should paint phone numbers on animals before setting them loose.

The Woodbury Fire also forced the closure of portions of state routes 88 and 188 near Roosevelt Lake, state Department of Transportation officials said Thursday afternoon.

SR 88 was closed from milepost 213 at Tortilla Flat to SR 188 at Roosevelt. SR 188 was also closed from SR 88 west of Roosevelt at milepost 244 to SR 288.

There was no estimated reopening times for either highways.

The campgrounds at Roosevelt Lake east of the Roosevelt Dam were closed at 6 a.m. Thursday.

The following areas remain open and accessible to the public: Lower Salt River, Saguaro Lake, Roosevelt Lake, Bartlett Lake, Lost Dutchman State Park and Oak Flat Campground.

Officials said stage 1 fire restrictions are in place in the Tonto National Forest, meaning campers are prohibited from using fire or having a campfire outside of the metal fire rings and grills provided by the Forest Service.

Officials have said the human-caused fire is still under investigation.