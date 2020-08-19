Rolls Fire causes hazy conditions in Fountain Hills area

The fire was caused by lightning Tuesday night, a PIO from the Tonto National Forest said.

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. — A wildfire has burned more than 1,245 acres in the Tonto National Forest as of Wednesday, a public information officer from the Tonto National Forest said.

The fire, named the Rolls Fire, is currently 0% contained and was ignited by lightning Tuesday night near the Butcher Jones Recreation Area, the PIO said. Mesa fire crews are on the scene attempting to bring the fire under containment.

Bush Highway has been closed at Saguaro Lake and Highway 87 has been restricted to one lane from the Bush Highway exit north to Four Peaks Road, officials said.