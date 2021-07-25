Rolled-over semi-truck spilled cement, diesel fuel on US 93

The northbound lanes of US 93 in Willow Beach were closed overnight.

WILLOW BEACH, Ariz. — A crashed semi-truck rolled over and spilled cement and diesel fuel onto US 93 in Willow Beach Saturday night, officials said.

The northbound lanes of US 93, near the Nevada and Arizona border, were closed overnight due to spillage. The highway reopened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the truck was injured from the crash, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.



