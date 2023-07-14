Man pleads guilty to leading unauthorized trip in Grand Canyon

The defendant was banned from visiting the country's national parks while he's on probation.

PHOENIX — A river guide has recently pleaded guilty to leading an unpermitted trip at Grand Canyon National Park, resulting in a $2,500 fine and two years of probation.

Samuel Edwards plead guilty to misdemeanor charges related to an illegal backcountry packrafting trip, according to the National Park Service.

It was the second time he's been convicted of leading an illegal trip at the Grand Canyon, officials said.

The defendant will be banned from visiting all national parks and monuments while he's on probation.

It can be quite dangerous for unpermitted guides to lead trips in the canyon since the park rangers have no knowledge of their whereabouts in case there is an emergency, NPS said.

More than 10 fatalities occurred at the Grand Canyon last year, making it all the more important for visitors to be led by permitted guides.

