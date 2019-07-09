PHOENIX — The lightning-caused River Fire burning about three miles east of New River has grown to an estimated 6,880 acres, officials announced Saturday.



The fire grew within planned containment lines, Tonto National Forest officials said.

Crews were able to hold the fire between Forest Road 41 and Forest Road 17 on the northeast side of the fire.

Burnout operations were conducted along Forest Road 17 back to the southwest on top of New River Mesa.

The River Fire is currently burning about seven miles north of Cave Creek and 3.5 miles east of New River.

It first sparked on Sept. 3. It is zero percent contained.

Firefighters worked Saturday to reinforce containment lines in preparation for thunderstorms, which are forecasted for Sunday and Monday.

Officials believe many areas on the fire perimeter are unlikely to spread because they have not been active for a few days.

Forest officials said firefighters are having difficulty confirming containment due to remote and inaccessible terrain.

Firefighters will continue to monitor the fire on the ground and in the air.

Table Mesa Road is closed from the Tonto National Forest Boundary on the west to the junction with Forest Road 24, forest officials said.

