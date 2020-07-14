This map shows the risk of encountering COVID-19 at an event in counties across the U.S. The results aren't great for Arizona

As of Tuesday, there is a 57% risk that someone in a group of 10 has COVID-19 in Maricopa County, according to the data.

PHOENIX — A new tool developed by Georgia Tech allows people to look up their risk of encountering COVID-19 at event based on the county they live in.

The interactive map allows users to choose a county anywhere in the United States, choose the event size (anywhere from 10 people to 10,000), and then calculate the risk that at least one COVID-19 positive person will be present.

Arizona risk

In Arizona's most populous county, Maricopa County, there is a 99% chance of at least one COVID-19 positive person at an event of 100 people, according to the map.

The same is true in Coconino County, Navajo County, Pinal County, and Yuma County.

For an event of 10 people, the risk of a COVID-19 positive person in attendance is 71% in Yuma County, 57% in Maricopa County and 52% in Navajo County.

For organizers of large events, please consider the following: increases in #COVID19 cases means that soon (if not already), the chances of a positive case amongst a large pool of attendees (with all the consequences thereof) comes with increasing risk. pic.twitter.com/8W9pE2LY6P — Joshua Weitz (@joshuasweitz) March 11, 2020

The interactive map is based on data from The COVID Tracking Project at The Atlantic, which pulls daily data on COVID-19 testing and patients from all 50 states. It's also based on 2019 U.S. Census data.