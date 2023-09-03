Officials announce rise of lower Colorado River water level

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office advises anyone planning to swim, boat, fish or even be near the water to be cautious.

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. — There is a significant increase in water levels at the lower Colorado River, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.

The Imperial Dam is releasing approximately 8,000-10,000 cubic feet per second, compared to the average release of 1,000 CFS. The increased water levels are expected to reach the Ocean to Ocean Bridge by 10 a.m. Sept. 2.

According to authorities, the water levels will increase quickly and substantially, which means the river current will be affected.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office advises anyone planning to swim, boat, fish or even be near the water to be cautious.

