Ring in 2021 with these virtual Arizona New Year's Eve celebrations

Due to the coronavirus, several prominent New Year's Eve celebrations in Arizona are going virtual this year.

PHOENIX — Just like the iconic ball drop in New York City, three locations in Arizona drop their own unique items to celebrate the new year. But the pandemic is forcing these events to be virtual this year.

Due to the coronavirus, the New Year's celebrations in Flagstaff, Show Low and Prescott will be online.

While it won't be in person, you can can still ring in 2021 with the events. Here is a breakdown how you can experience each event online.

Flagstaff's Great Pinecone Drop

For the High Country, Flagstaff will release a video of the popular pinecone drop online later today. More information on the virtual event can be found on the Flagstaff tourism website.

Show Low's Deuce of Clubs Drop

In the city of Show Low, the deuce of clubs drop will happen tonight. You can catch the drop online on it’s Facebook page at 11:30 p.m. viewers can also watch fireworks on the stream.

Prescott's Boot Drop

Viewers will be able to watch the boot drop on the Prescott YouTube channel and the local Prescott Channel 64 at 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. The “Give 2020 the Boot!” event will be a 30-minute program, according to the official website.

