Reverends Jesse Jackson, William Barber to be arrested and released while protesting at Sen. Sinema’s office

Rev. Jackson and Rev. Barber were in Phoenix on Monday leading a protest against the filibuster and to push action on voting rights legislation.

PHOENIX — While leading a rally to end the filibuster and force action on legislation for voting and workers' rights, Rev. Jesse Jackson and Rev. William Barber are reportedly going to be arrested and released by Phoenix Police, Jackson's assistant said.

The protest and sit-in was held at Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema's office on Camelback Road Monday afternoon. The march was held to demand an end to the on-going filibuster over the bipartisan infrastructure deal negotiated by Sinema.

NOW Revs Jesse Jackson & William Barber will be arrested and released by Phoenix police in protest outside ⁦@SenatorSinema⁩’s Camelback Rd office, per Jackson assistant. pic.twitter.com/V2zHqu6Hgz — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) July 26, 2021

Republican senators filibustered an initial vote to the deal that is a nearly $1 trillion measure over five years and includes about $579 billion in new spending on roads, broadband and other public works projects, according to the Associated Press. Voting was presumed to begin again this week.

A press release for the protest listed Arizona State Senator Martin Quezada as another attendee.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Up to Speed