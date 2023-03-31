Longtime Sky12 reporter Jerry Foster passes away at 82

Foster was Arizona's first sky broadcaster, bringing families the news from a helicopter to their homes between the 1970s through the early 1990s.

PHOENIX — A pioneer in Arizona broadcasting has died.

Retired 12News reporter Jerry Foster died Friday after a battle with lung cancer, according to his wife, Linda. He was 82 years old.

Foster was Arizona's first sky broadcaster, bringing families the news from a helicopter to their homes between the 1970s and the early 1990s.

He brought stunning views of the Grand Canyon, Sedona and the Phoenix skyline to the living rooms of 12News viewers.

Linda said he loved helicopters and had dozens of models of helicopters in his home surrounding him.

“His body was like a part of the machine. He was meant for it," she said.

“He was definitely an Arizona treasure and an Arizona hero to his family and many Arizonans," she added.

Foster led a colorful life that was not without controversy.

As he wrote in his 500-page memoir, Earthbound Misfits, he was dishonorably discharged from the military. After he left 12News, he pleaded guilty to drug charges in 1996.

He had clashes with the FAA over some of his methods and once had his license suspended.

One of Foster's last wishes was to soar through the air in a helicopter for one final flight, one last time.

In January, Hospice of the Valley made that wish come true.



"It's an honor. I'm so honored. I had a controversial career, you know, anytime you're the first to do something," Foster told 12News.

"I found the job that I absolutely loved. It started with doing traffic reports in a gyroplane that lasted. A year after a third crash landing, we decided to get a helicopter," Foster said.

He was willing to take risks reporting the stories across the Valley; even

saving lives while doing it.

Foster also helped law enforcement with manhunts, searches, and rescues when many police departments did not yet have helicopters.

"I had one rescue where a state trooper was laying on my skid, and a girl was in the river drowning. You ever see an eagle come down and wham, that's what we did, we saved her life, and there's nothing better than that," Foster reminisced.

"I just stand on my record and never scratched a helicopter; it was all good," said Foster.

