Retired Mesa K9 officer pleads guilty to spying, domestic violence

Scott Callender retired shortly after he was charged, ending a 23-year career with the department.

MESA, Ariz. — A retired K9 police officer from the Mesa Police Department with a history of alleged domestic violence against women has entered a guilty plea after he was charged with two felonies in 2020.

According to terms negotiated between Maricopa County prosecutors and Callender’s attorney, the former officer would plead guilty to a Class 6 “undesignated felony” for attempted spying and a Class 1 misdemeanor for a domestic violence disorderly conduct charge.

Callender would avoid prison time, be placed on supervised probation, relinquish his peace officer’s certification and pay restitution. Callender is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

A grand jury indicted Callender for evidence that he fractured an officer’s rib who he was dating and stalked her.

Callender pleaded not guilty. His attorney said allegations against Callender were based on gossip.

Over Callender's career dating back to 1997, four female officers who he dated have accused him of physical and emotional abuse.

The allegations include Callender pointing a service weapon at one woman, and threatening to shoot her. Another woman claimed Callender punched her in the mouth and side of the face. Another woman claimed he threw her to the ground.

More than once, Callender threatened to shoot himself, according to the women.

Callender was disciplined four times during the first half of his career. But details in those cases are not available because the department purged records of officers, which is allowed by state law.

During a court hearing last year, one of the alleged victims said she didn’t care whether she lived or died when Callender threatened to kill her.

“He was standing by the window, crying, very upset over something we were arguing about. And he had a gun in his hand that he pointed at my chest,” the woman said.

Last year a judge expressed concern that over the years female Mesa police officers did not feel they could fully speak out against Callender in the workplace.

An attorney representing Callender did not respond to 12 News on Wednesday for comment.

