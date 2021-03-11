Retired Army Ranger killed in Christmas Day crash near Prescott Valley

Samuel Robles, 38, died Saturday after he was hit by a car. Police say he served 10 military deployments overseas and leaves behind two young kids.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A 38-year-old retired U.S. Army Ranger died Saturday after he was struck by a vehicle near Prescott Valley, police said.

Samuel Robles, a husband and father who served 10 deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, was killed after he was hit by a car while walking along Glassford Hill Road on Christmas Day.

Prescott Valley police officers were called out to the scene at about 11:40 p.m. for reports of a man walking in the roadway.

Officers discovered Robles was hit by a car driven by a 19-year-old woman. A 21-year-old passenger in the driver's car got out to help Robles and was hit by another vehicle passing by the scene.

The 21-year-old was taken to the hospital and Robles died at the scene. Prescott Valley police said impairment was not a factor in causing the collisions.

Police said Robles had recently moved to Prescott Valley and leaves behind two young children.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include: