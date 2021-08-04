Residents in Dudleyville ordered to evacuate as Margo Fire burns

Pinal County said residents should evacuate the area immediately as the Margo Fire burns in Dudleyville.

DUDLEYVILLE, Ariz. — Residents in Dudleyville, located east of Pinal County, have been ordered to evacuate by the city as the Margo Fire burns.

How the fire started or the current size of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says all homes in Dudleyville are in "GO" evacuation mode. Ray High School in Kearny is the emergency shelter location for residents.

All homes in Dudleyville are now in "GO!" status due to danger from the #MargoFire. Ray High School in Kearny is the emergency shelter location for residents. pic.twitter.com/bCc4d7QARE — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) April 8, 2021

Additionally, the sheriff's office says gas has been shut off for 178 homes in the Dudleyville area as the fire spreads.

Gas has been shut off for 178 homes in the Dudleyville area. No ETA for when it will be turned back on. pic.twitter.com/dH9UcsXrgY — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) April 8, 2021

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said air and ground resources are responding the Margo Fire.

#AZForestry working #MargoFire in #Dudleyville. Fire burning through thick tamarisk w/n river bottom. Aircraft, incl. VLAT & LAT en route along w/ add’l ground resources. Multiple structures threatened. Per @PinalCSO residents in SET with some in GO mode. #AZFire @PinalCounty pic.twitter.com/ppJqXDc3bE — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 8, 2021

The fire has also closed State Route 77 northbound at milepost 128, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

UPDATE: SR 77 NB is now closed at milepost 128 in Dudleyville due to a brushfire. #aztraffic https://t.co/NwnbUMgFKH — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 8, 2021

We are aware of the #Margofire and are in the process of mobilizing resources. More info to follow. @redcrossaz https://t.co/ou27SW2sT7 — Red Cross AZ (@RedCrossAZ) April 8, 2021