Residents in Dudleyville ordered to evacuate as Margo Fire burns

DUDLEYVILLE, Ariz. — Residents in Dudleyville, located east of Pinal County, have been ordered to evacuate by the city as the Margo Fire burns.
How the fire started or the current size of the fire is unknown at this time.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says all homes in Dudleyville are in "GO" evacuation mode. Ray High School in Kearny is the emergency shelter location for residents.
Additionally, the sheriff's office says gas has been shut off for 178 homes in the Dudleyville area as the fire spreads.
The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said air and ground resources are responding the Margo Fire.
The fire has also closed State Route 77 northbound at milepost 128, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
This is a developing story, stay with 12 News for updates.