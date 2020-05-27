8 homes evacuated as fire sparks north of Congress, Ariz.

The fire near O X Ranch has triggered a Code Red “Get Ready” message for people nearby. Two structures were destroyed.

Fire crews are working to put out a fire that was discovered north of Congress, Ariz., Wednesday afternoon.

People in eight nearby homes were evacuated. Deputies were alerting ranchers in the area to the danger. Others nearby are under a Code Red to get ready to evacuate.

The 100-acre fire was called in at about 2 p.m. Wednesday. The fire was between S.R. 93 and Date Creek Road.

According to authorities, two unknown structures have been destroyed and five are threatened. Aircraft and ground crews are working to provide structure protection.

The fire is human-caused, but further details have not been released.

Crews from Wickenburg, Congress and Yarnell responded to fight the fire.

Video showed a large plume of white and gray smoke.