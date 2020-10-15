Researchers discover 220-million-year-old reptile fossil in Northern Arizona

Skybalonyx skapter remains found in the Petrified Forest National Park

PHOENIX — Paleontologists have discovered a new reptile fossil in the Petrified Forest National Park.

It’s called the Skybalonyx skapter. It lived around 220 million years ago.

“So it’s a really strange and wonderful animal. It is in some ways lizard-like. In some ways it’s just strange,” said Dr. Robert McCord with the Arizona Museum of Natural History.

The newly identified species’ fossil was discovered in the Petrified National Forest and it belongs to the group drepanosaurs.

“Many of the drepanosaurs fell out as tree living but it turns out this new one – Skybalonyx – it looks like it clusters out with the digging animals,” said McCord.

It lived in the Triassic Period. An era before mammals and after most of the dinosaurs went extinct.

Dr. McCord says Northern Arizona’s petrified forest is a great record holder for the Triassic period.

“They give us an idea of not just ‘Hey there’s a cool animal. There’s a cool animal’ but a whole ecology,” said McCord.