BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — A city in Arizona is not only the most affordable in the state but is on the list of the most affordable in the nation!

Bullhead City was once again named the most affordable city in Arizona, according to the Cost-of-Living Index Annual Average Data report.

According to the report, the six components that make up the index are:

• Grocery items at 98.4%

• Housing at 89.3%

• Utilities at 85.7%

• Transportation at 96.9%

• Health care at 91.6%

• Miscellaneous good at 89.5%

• Services at 89.5%

The index is based on how local prices compare to prices on other areas from period to period and the overall percentage for Bullhead City was 91.1% and Surprise came really close with 91.5%.

Ashley McKibben

The low cost of living in Bullhead City drives the economy, making it attractive for businesses trying to open new locations.

RELATED: Arizona town named one of the best places to move to — but you better hurry

RELATED: This small Arizona town was named the prettiest in the state

RELATED: Bullhead City Fire Department rescues dog from house fire

“Bullhead City residents enjoy this affordable lifestyle thanks to our businesses, home builders, and industries that work to keep costs in check,” City Manager Toby Cotter said. “This low cost of living will continue to attract residents to Bullhead City.”

The other cities made it to the quarterly list were:

• Tucson with 97.4%

• Yuma 94.7%

• Phoenix 99.1%

• Prescott-Prescott Valley 105.9%

• Lake Havasu City with 106.3%

• Flagstaff with 114.9%