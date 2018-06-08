An Arizona man is dead after he was found hiding in a restaurant's freezer and attacked staff with a knife, according to a report by NBC 4 New York.

The incident happened at Sarabeth's, located on New York CIty's Upper West Side, Sunday morning.

According to NBC 4, citing police, workers at the restaurant went into the freezer around 11 a.m. They found a 54-year-old, "emotionally disturbed" man hiding inside.

The restaurant had been open for three hours at that point, NBC 4 reports.

According to the report, the man grabbed a knife and attacked the restaurant employees. The workers, however, were able to disarm the man.

NBC 4 said the man then had a "medical episode" and police found him unconscious in the kitchen. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

NBC 4 reported the man was from Arizona, but his identity had not been released. His cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

